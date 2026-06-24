The first stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has already produced a few debatable refereeing decisions so far. After a major controversy erupted over Lionel Messi going unbooked despite committing what was called a 'red-card offence', another incident from the England vs Ghana match on Tuesday has set social media ablaze. Ghana forward Prince Kwabena Adu was brought down in the penalty box by England defender Ezri Konsa, but the latter wasn't penalised by the referee. Even the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) refused to intervene in the matter, leaving the Ghana camp fuming.

The African side showed impeccable grit and determination against England, one of the favourites to go all the way in the tournament, earning a 0-0 draw. However, had the refereeing decision on Konsa's foul gone their way, Ghana could have ended up winning the contest 1-0.

The incident took place in the 79th minute of the game when Adu moved towards England goalkeeper Dean Henderson's goal. It was then that Konsa, who plays for Aston Villa in the Premier League, appeared to jump in front of the Ghana attacker with both feet before making a dangerous challenge in an attempt to stop him.

Ezri Konsa just wipes Adu out



How was that not given as a penalty?! pic.twitter.com/HK4Y9SBAqc — Pro_Football News (@Pro_Football1) June 23, 2026

Speaking on BBC Sport, former referee Darren Cann admitted England were lucky the decision went their way.

"We had our hearts in our mouths when we saw Ezri Konsa make that challenge. As an England fan, I'm absolutely delighted it wasn't given. But I have to be honest, this should have been referred to the referee," Cann said, hinting that Ghana were potentially robbed of a penalty.

"Konsa makes no contact at all with the ball; he brings down his opponent. He's airborne, he's out of control, he makes contact with the attacker and no contact with the ball. For me, this is a penalty kick," he further said.

The retired referee also explained why VAR didn't intervene in the matter. He said that VAR officials often stick with the referee's original decision unless they feel there's a clear mistake. In this case, they didn't think there was one.

"In this tournament, most of the time, they've gone with the on-field decision. In general, they'll stick with the on-field decision unless it's clearly, clearly wrong," he explained.

England, heavy favourites to top Group L in the FIFA World Cup, have been given a bitter reality check by Ghana. Thomas Tuchel's men need to step up if they are to end their title drought.

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