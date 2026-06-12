The FIFA World Cup 2026 got off to an unexpected start on Thursday night as Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the curtain-raiser game at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in Mexico. Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio became a big talking point on social media for handing out three straight red cards in the tournament opener, with many saying he was the real 'player of the match'. As fans came to terms with what happened on the field, social media was flooded with memes.

The start of the 2026 edition of the World Cup was truly a first, as no match in the history of the tournament had that many players sent-off since a 2006 game between Portugal and the Netherlands, when four players received red cards, still a record.

The last World Cup in Qatar in 2022, on the other hand, had only four red cards in the entire tournament. It was also the first time three players have been sent off in the opening match of a World Cup - and all three were straight red cards, meaning none of the three players were given two yellows.

Here's how social media reacted to the bizarre start:

The referee in this Mexico vs South Africa game

pic.twitter.com/p1oPO2e3kb — The Footy Feed (@TheFootyFeed) June 11, 2026

Referee on the mic announcing the red card pic.twitter.com/cs6gEh3OfU — SJ (@itsnotovaaah) June 11, 2026

The referee announcing the red card for South Africa. pic.twitter.com/4itBygujp7 — Anfield Papers (@AnfieldPapers) June 11, 2026

Successful hate watch to start the World Cup pic.twitter.com/fj6nVWP6pA — (fan) Trey (@UTDTrey) June 11, 2026

82' RED CARD AGAIN SOUTH AFRICAAA ZWANE SLAPS HIS OPPONENT(MEXICO) DOWN TO NINEEEEE pic.twitter.com/AkJ3pBXZwc — (@3setproblem) June 11, 2026

Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off for South Africa while Cesar Montes was shown a red card for the tournament co-host. Sithole was red-carded after taking down Mexico's Brian Gutierrez on the edge of the box at the start of the second half.

Things got worse for South Africa when Zwane was sent off following a video review for striking Roberto Alvarado in the face in the 84th minute. Finally, in stoppage time, Montes saw red for bringing down Khuliso Mudau.

The red cards mean the three players will be suspended for at least one more match. South Africa's next match is against the Czech Republic and Mexico next faces South Korea in Guadalajara.

With AP Inputs

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