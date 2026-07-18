The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will see a clash of two footballing ideologies, as European champions Spain's flair meets the panache of Argentina, the reigning world and South American champions. While Luis de la Fuente's Spain boast the best defensive record of the tournament, having conceded just once, Lionel Scaloni's La Albiceleste lead the scoring charts with 19 goals so far. This will mark the first instance of a World Cup final being contested by the reigning European and South American champions.

While much of the focus has been on several interesting matchups-most importantly Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal- the clash at New York New Jersey Stadium faces a major hurdle that could overshadow all other subplots: the pitch.

Numerous concerns were raised by players during the group stage. Brazil superstar Vinicius Jr. called it 'dry,' while France's Adrien Rabiot questioned if it could even be called a pitch at all. French manager Didier Deschamps described it as 'special' and 'different.'

"Because of the weather and the heat, the grass dries out quickly and the game ends up being very slow," Vinicius had told TNT Sports Brazil after his side was locked in a 1-1 group-stage draw against Morocco at the venue. "We can't build up a rhythm.

"That makes things difficult because we want to play. We want to move the ball from one side to the other, and this disrupts our game. But we have to adapt because I believe it will be like this all tournament. Everyone will have to play on the same surfaces."

"The pitch - I don't even know if you can call it that," Rabiot said. "It felt more like an artificial surface. Quite hard and quite rigid."

FIFA has reserved the 82,500-seater venue-situated just five miles west of New York City-for the final fortnight of the tournament to allow ample preparation time for Sunday's showpiece final. Ironically, the last game played on the surface saw Norway edge out Brazil, courtesy of a stunning Erling Haaland brace.

Alan Ferguson, who is overseeing pitch development for FIFA at the World Cup, remains hopeful that the Bermuda grass surface-chosen for its ability to withstand higher temperatures for a longer duration-won't be the talk of the town during the final.

Despite the concerns, the pitch at the stadium has been labelled as the fourth best at the tournament.

"We knew from the Club World Cup (last summer, which also used a temporary grass pitch laid on top of MetLife's artificial one) that the temperature swing can happen quite quickly in New York. I had the option to put in the cool-season grass, which would have been fine, but it was a huge gamble and one I didn't want to take," Ferguson told the Athletic.

"It (MetLife) has consistently tested as the fourth-top pitch out of 16 right through the tournament from start to finish," Ferguson said. "We're really pleased with all the pitches, but particularly that one, because it has the heaviest load."

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'I Don't See A World Cup Trophy...': Mbappe Says France's Job Isn't Done