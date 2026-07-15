Tennis legend Rafael Nadal congratulated Spain's national football team after La Roja defeated France 2-0 to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup final. The win sent Spain into only their second FIFA World Cup final, where they will face either defending champions Argentina or England at New York New Jersey Stadium. Taking to X after Spain's semifinal victory, Nadal celebrated the team's achievement with a brief congratulatory message. "To the World Cup final! @FIFAWorldCup CONGRATULATIONS @SEFutbol!" Nadal wrote on X.

Apart from Nadal, tennis star Carlos Alcaraz celebrated Spain's qualification for the FIFA World Cup final.

Taking to X after Spain's victory, Alcaraz shared a brief message celebrating the national team's achievement.

"Long live Spain!!!" Alcaraz wrote on X.

Spain produced a clinical display to defeat France at Dallas Stadium, combining resolute defending with clinical finishing to secure a place in the final.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while Pedro Porro added a second to seal Spain's victory. Porro was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance.

The result sends Spain into the World Cup final, where they will meet either England or Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Spain's only previous appearance in a World Cup final ended in triumph when Andres Iniesta scored the winner against the Netherlands in 2010.

Oyarzabal continued his rich vein of form, taking his tally to 18 goals in his last 20 appearances for Spain. His penalty also made him just the sixth player to score 30 international goals for the national team, joining David Villa (59), Raul (44), Fernando Torres (38), Alvaro Morata (37) and David Silva (35).

France entered the contest as slight favourites and threatened early through Kylian Mbappe, but Spain struck first after Lamine Yamal won a penalty when he was fouled inside the area. Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot beyond goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Spain doubled their lead soon after through Porro, who combined neatly with Dani Olmo before finishing confidently into the bottom corner.

France attempted to fight back by introducing Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki, but Spain remained in control. Goalkeeper Unai Simon made important interventions, while defender Marc Cucurella produced a crucial tackle to deny Mbappe.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Spanish players, while France were left to settle for a third-place playoff on Saturday (local time), where Mbappe will have another opportunity to add to his goal tally in the race for the Golden Boot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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