The fifth day of action at the FIFA World Cup 2026 saw all three matches end in a stalemate, though not a single one was drab. To begin the day, the reigning European champions were frustrated by a country with a population of roughly half a million. Forty-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha produced some spectacular saves to snatch a point for his side. In the day's second fixture, Belgium were held to a 1-1 draw by Egypt as the tournament witnessed its first own goal. Egypt, however, will be content with the point achieved against a top side like Belgium. Concluding the day was a politically charged contest between Iran and New Zealand, which saw the Asian side come from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw.

Spain Held By Cape Verde In Goalless Draw

European champions Spain -- one of the pre-tournament favourites for the title -- were stunned by African qualifiers Cape Verde who held them to a 0-0 draw. Spain had been expected to cruise past Cape Verde, playing in the tournament for the first time.

But despite enjoying 74 percent possession and laying siege to the Cape Verde goal, the 2010 world champions were unable to find a breakthrough against the underdogs from the volcanic archipelago of just 525,000 people, who are ranked as 2000-1 outsiders to win the World Cup by several betting websites.

Vozinha, goleiro de Cabo Verde, mais uma bela história da Copa! Foi o melhor em campo no 0x0 contra a Espanha, uma das favoritas! Josimar é seu nome real, em homenagem ao lateral do Brasil que fez dois golaços na Copa de 1986, quando o goleiro nasceu há 40 anos. pic.twitter.com/R3yTBWRUAj — Chico Alencar (@depchicoalencar) June 15, 2026

Cape Verde had never qualified for the World Cup but were boosted in their bid to qualify for the finals after FIFA's expansion of the tournament to 48 teams.

Romelu Lukaku Rescues A Point For Belgium vs Egypt

An upset looked on the cards in another early game on Monday, with Egypt taking the lead through Emam Ashour in the first half against Belgium in a Group G game in Seattle.

But veteran Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku came off the bench in the second half to make an instant impact, harassing Egypt defender Mohamed Hany into an own goal to secure a share of the points.

ROMELU LUKAKU EQUALIZES A FEW SECONDS AFTER COMING ON FOR BELGIUM!

Belgium 1-1 Egypt

@brownkingys pic.twitter.com/nGLK0YtPAX — ME24 - Middle East 24 (@MiddleEast_24) June 15, 2026

Iran Fight Back To Secure 2-2 Draw Against New Zealand

Iran came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their long-awaited opening game. Goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi secured a point for Iran after Elijah Just had twice fired New Zealand into the lead.

IRAN SCORE AGAIN!!!



Iran 2-2 New Zealand



Mohammad Mohebi scores equaliser pic.twitter.com/obHEO1ETbS — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) June 16, 2026

A few hours before Monday's opener, hundreds of protesters against Iran's ruling regime gathered outside the SoFi Stadium to vent their anger at Tehran's rulers.

After the game, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei lashed out at the restrictions that have been placed on his team since arriving in North America. He called the team 'most oppressed' in the World Cup after being told to leave the US right after the match against New Zealand, which was held in California.

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