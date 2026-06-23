The 12th day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded with the GOAT Lionel Messi making history by becoming the highest goal-scorer in the tournament's history. After scoring a hat-trick in the last game, Messi bagged a brace against Austria to help Argentina qualify for the Round of 32. France, whose match against Qatar lasted for about 4 hours due to weather interruption, also qualified for the next round, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's two goals. Erling Haaland's double against Senegal confirmed Norway's progression, too.

Messi Makes History In Argentina's 2-0 Win

Lionel Messi became the World Cup's all-time leading goal-scorer on Monday to fire Argentina into the Round of 32. Messi, who had tied Miroslav Klose's record of 16 goals with a brilliant hat-trick against Algeria last week, bagged the 17th and 18th goals of his World Cup career in a 2-0 win over Austria in Texas.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who turns 39 on Wednesday, blew an early chance to break the record after just eight minutes when he dragged a penalty wide of the post in the Group J match. However, his subsequent brace ensured Argentina's progression.

France Beat Iraq 3-0 In 4-Hour Match

Kylian Mbappé scored twice in France's weather-disrupted 3-0 win over Iraq. Les Bleus, however, were made to wait before booking their place in the last 32 due to a storm-hit encounter in Philadelphia that took just under four hours to complete.

Mbappé, making his 100th appearance for France, fired his side into a 1-0 lead after 14 minutes with a vicious, long-range effort that ripped past Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil before the weather interruption. When play finally resumed, Mbappé grabbed his second of the match-and his 16th career World Cup goal-before Ousmane Dembélé added France's third in the 66th minute.

WATCH: Kylian Mbappé's first goal against Iraq.



He's on fire at this World Cup. pic.twitter.com/lyxpnflnMZ — World Cup 2026 (@WorldCupMedia_) June 23, 2026

Norway Beat Senegal In 3-2 Thriller

Erling Haaland followed up his brace in the opening 4-1 victory over Iran with two more goals as Norway won consecutive games at a World Cup for the first time. The double helped Haaland take his remarkable international tally to 59 goals in 52 games.

Norway have now lost just one of their past 18 matches. They will face 2022 runners-up France in Boston on Friday to determine the outright winners of Group I.

Haaland wasn't even trying anymore and still found the net for his second goal of the night 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/bpjly07oYR — Sportsbet.io (@Sportsbetio) June 23, 2026

Algeria Come From Behind To Beat Jordan 2-1

Algeria came from behind to beat Jordan 2-1 in their Group J clash, eliminating the Asian debutants from the tournament. Amine Gouiri equalised Nizar Al-Rashdan's opening goal before Nadhir Benbouali struck the winner for Algeria in the 82nd minute in Santa Clara.

The victory keeps Algeria's hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds alive, vital ahead of their must-win game against Austria in Kansas City on Saturday.

With AFP Inputs

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