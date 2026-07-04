Consumption of fluids and energy bars is usual in a football game, but the Harry Kane-led England team has been granted a surprising exception to take 'Viagra' as they take on Mexico in their Round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup. Ahead of the highly anticipated knockout fixture against co-hosts Mexico, set to kick off on July 04, manager Thomas Tuchel has been permitted to give his team Viagra in order to battle the fatigue that is expected to be more severe than usual at Mexico's national stadium, the Estadio Azteca, because of the altitude at which the venue is built.

It has been reported that England players have the option of using the erectile dysfunction drug if they want to fight altitude sickness. Mexico City is roughly 7,350 feet above sea level. The Azteca isn't used as often, even by the Mexico team, but the two sides will be squaring off at this venue in their Round of 16 fixture.

While Mexico has been in undeniable form this campaign, winning all four matches so far, they become even tougher to beat at the Azteca. The home team has only lost two of their 89 matches at the stadium, and their last defeat came back in 2013. While England have the stars and potentially the strategy to beat Mexico, they don't want non-footballing reasons to become a factor in deciding the fate of the game.

Even against DR Congo in their Round of 32 fixture, England needed two late goals from skipper Harry Kane to win the contest 2-1. Considering the upsets we have already seen in this tournament, England certainly need to step up if they are to go the distance.

Is Viagra Allowed By WADA?

Viagra (sildenafil) is not banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). It is completely permitted for use by athletes both in and out of competition. While WADA has heavily researched the drug over the years, as it dilates blood vessels and increases blood flow, studies have shown that it offers no significant performance-enhancing benefits at or near sea level.

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