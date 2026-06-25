The race to qualify for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is heating up, with the final matchday of the group stage now underway. The top two teams from the 12 groups will qualify for the Round of 32 alongside the eight best third-placed teams, making every point and goal difference absolutely crucial. Teams in Groups A, B and C have played all of their matches with South Korea, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Scotland occupying the third spot in their respective groups.

Among them, Bosnia have the best chance of qualifying for the Round of 32, having accumulated four points following their win over Qatar on the final matchday on Thursday.

Both Scotland and South Korea have three points each, but their fate now remains entirely dependent on other results with teams in the remaining groups yet to play their final matches.

As things stand, let's take a look at the teams that have the best chance of advancing to the knockout stage.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Place Standings Tracker

1. Bosnia and Herzegovina - Group B - 4 Points

2. Sweden - Group F - 3 Points (1 game remaining)

3. Croatia - Group L - 3 Points (1 game remaining)

4. South Korea - Group A - 3 Points

5. Algeria - Group J - 3 Points (1 game remaining)

6. Paraguay - Group D - 3 Points (1 game remaining)

7. Scotland - Group C - 3 Points

8. Cape Verde - Group H - 2 Points (1 game remaining)

Current Cut-Off Line

9. Belgium - Group G - 2 Points (1 game remaining)

10. DR Congo - Group K - 1 Point (1 game remaining)

11. Ecuador - Group E - 1 Point (1 game remaining)

12. Senegal - Group I - 0 Point (1 game remaining)

Goal difference remains the first criterion for separating the teams, followed by goals scored.

Next comes fair play, where fewer penalty points determine the higher rank. Consequently, teams accumulating more yellow and red cards are at a distinct disadvantage.

If the teams remain deadlocked, FIFA will decide the position based on historical world rankings.

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