FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Schedule And More
With the group stage now concluded, the FIFA World Cup 2026 moves into the Round of 32.
Cristiano Ronaldo once again failed to make an impact as Portugal were held to a goalless draw by Colombia in their final Group K match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday. With this result, Portugal finished as runners-up in Group K, while Colombia topped the standings. Elsewhere, DR Congo defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 to seal their place in the Round of 32. Earlier in the day, England thrashed Panama 2-0, while Croatia edged past Ghana 2-1 in their respective Group L fixtures.
With the group stage now concluded, the FIFA World Cup 2026 moves into the Round of 32. The competition is set to intensify, as any mistake from here on could result in elimination from the title race. Here is the full schedule of the Round of 32 fixtures and timings:
Teams that qualified for the round of 32
Group A: Mexico, South Africa
Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina
Group C: Brazil, Morocco
Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay
Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden
Group G: Belgium, Egypt
Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde
Group I: France, Norway, Senegal
Group J: Argentina, Austria/Algeria, Algeria/Iran
Group K: Colombia, Portugal, DR Congo
Group L: England, Ghana, Croatia
Round Of 32 Fixtures (IST):
Monday, June 29:
South Africa vs. Canada - Los Angeles Stadium (12:30 AM, IST)
Brazil vs. Japan - Houston Stadium (10:30 PM, IST)
Tuesday, June 30:
Germany vs. Paraguay - Boston Stadium (2 AM, IST)
Netherlands vs. Morocco - Estadio Monterrey (6:30 AM, IST)
Ivory Coast vs. Norway - Dallas Stadium (10:30 PM, IST)
Wednesday, July 1:
France vs. Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium (2:30 AM, IST)
Mexico vs. Ecuador - Mexico City Stadium (6:30 AM, IST)
England vs. DR Congo - Atlanta Stadium (9:30 PM, IST)
Thursday, July 2:
Belgium vs. Senegal - Seattle Stadium (1:30 AM, IST)
USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (5:30 AM, IST)
Friday, July 3:
Spain vs. Group J runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium (12:30 AM, IST)
Portugal vs. Croatia - Toronto Stadium (4:30 AM, IST)
Switzerland vs. Group G/J third place - BC Place, Vancouver (8:30 AM, IST)
Australia vs. Egypt - Dallas Stadium (11:30 AM, IST)
Saturday, July 4:
Argentina vs. Cabo Verde - Miami Stadium (3:30 AM, IST)
Colombia vs. Ghana - Kansas City Stadium (7 AM, IST)
(While Austria's Round of 32 berth is confirmed, one team between Iran and Algeria will qualify for the knockouts. The fixtures will be decided once the names of qualified teams and their positions are confirmed.)