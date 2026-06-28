Cristiano Ronaldo once again failed to make an impact as Portugal were held to a goalless draw by Colombia in their final Group K match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday. With this result, Portugal finished as runners-up in Group K, while Colombia topped the standings. Elsewhere, DR Congo defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 to seal their place in the Round of 32. Earlier in the day, England thrashed Panama 2-0, while Croatia edged past Ghana 2-1 in their respective Group L fixtures.

With the group stage now concluded, the FIFA World Cup 2026 moves into the Round of 32. The competition is set to intensify, as any mistake from here on could result in elimination from the title race. Here is the full schedule of the Round of 32 fixtures and timings:

Teams that qualified for the round of 32

Group A: Mexico, South Africa

Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay

Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden

Group G: Belgium, Egypt

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde

Group I: France, Norway, Senegal

Group J: Argentina, Austria/Algeria, Algeria/Iran

Group K: Colombia, Portugal, DR Congo

Group L: England, Ghana, Croatia

Round Of 32 Fixtures (IST):

Monday, June 29:

South Africa vs. Canada - Los Angeles Stadium (12:30 AM, IST)

Brazil vs. Japan - Houston Stadium (10:30 PM, IST)

Tuesday, June 30:

Germany vs. Paraguay - Boston Stadium (2 AM, IST)

Netherlands vs. Morocco - Estadio Monterrey (6:30 AM, IST)

Ivory Coast vs. Norway - Dallas Stadium (10:30 PM, IST)

Wednesday, July 1:

France vs. Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium (2:30 AM, IST)

Mexico vs. Ecuador - Mexico City Stadium (6:30 AM, IST)

England vs. DR Congo - Atlanta Stadium (9:30 PM, IST)

Thursday, July 2:

Belgium vs. Senegal - Seattle Stadium (1:30 AM, IST)

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (5:30 AM, IST)

Friday, July 3:

Spain vs. Group J runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium (12:30 AM, IST)

Portugal vs. Croatia - Toronto Stadium (4:30 AM, IST)

Switzerland vs. Group G/J third place - BC Place, Vancouver (8:30 AM, IST)

Australia vs. Egypt - Dallas Stadium (11:30 AM, IST)

Saturday, July 4:

Argentina vs. Cabo Verde - Miami Stadium (3:30 AM, IST)

Colombia vs. Ghana - Kansas City Stadium (7 AM, IST)

(While Austria's Round of 32 berth is confirmed, one team between Iran and Algeria will qualify for the knockouts. The fixtures will be decided once the names of qualified teams and their positions are confirmed.)

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