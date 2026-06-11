FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in USA: Colombian pop star Shakira and Nigerian rapper Burna Boy will headline the first opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico. The duo will perform the tournament's official song, "Dai Dai," with the earnings from the event set to go to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund-an initiative aimed at providing access to quality education and football for children worldwide. Other featured artists include J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana, Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, and Danny Ocean.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 11.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place at the Mexico City Stadium, Mexico.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony start in USA?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will start at 1:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 12:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 10:30 AM (Pacific Time), 11:30 AM (Mountain Time).

Which channel will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in USA?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be aired live on TSN 1 and CTV.

How to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be available on TSN via Amazon Prime, TSN+, CTV apps and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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