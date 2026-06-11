FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Football's greatest spectacle is only a few hours away. Ahead of the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, several global and Latin American music artists will entertain the audience during the first opening ceremony of the tournament, at the Mexico City Stadium. Colombian pop star Shakira and Nigerian showstopper Burna Boy will perform on the Official Song of the FIFA World Cup 2026 - "Dai Dai". The event will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at providing access to quality education and football for children worldwide, according to a press release. (FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony and Mexico vs South Africa Live Updates)

In Mexico, performers including J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana, Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, and Danny Ocean will take the stage.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, June 12 (IST).

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place at the Mexico City Stadium, Mexico.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will start at 11 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be aired live on UNITE8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be available on Zee5.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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