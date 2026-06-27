Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has become his country's all-time leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history after netting in their 5-1 win over New Zealand in a Group G clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 33-year-old achieved the milestone in the 86th minute of the match, taking his World Cup tally to six goals and surpassing Marc Wilmots' previous record of five goals for Belgium at the global showpiece, according to OptaJose's X handle. Lukaku's landmark strike came during Belgium's dominant performance, as the Red Devils sealed a commanding victory to finish strongly in the group stage.

Coming to the contest, Leandro Trossard starred with a brace as Belgium produced a dominant display to thrash New Zealand and seal top spot in the group. The match began with Belgium in complete control, as New Zealand failed to register a single attempt in a one-sided first half.

Trossard came close to earning an early penalty after his effort struck Finn Surman's arm, but the decision was overturned following a VAR review. The breakthrough arrived in the 28th minute when Trossard converted from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

The Arsenal forward doubled his tally early in the second half with an acrobatic finish after his initial attempt was saved by Max Crocombe.

Kevin De Bruyne then added to Belgium's lead in the 3-0 victory surge, curling a precise strike from outside the box after Trossard's driving run created space in the final third.

New Zealand pulled one back through Elijah Just, but Belgium quickly restored control as Romelu Lukaku rose highest to head home and extend the advantage. Lukaku later turned provider as Alexis Saelemaekers completed the scoring with the final touch of the match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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