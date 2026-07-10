South Africa coach Hugo Broos confirmed that he will step away from full-time coaching, saying the decision is irreversible after the country reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time. He revealed that the South African Football Association wants to retain his services in a different capacity, possibly as an advisor or scout, but he plans to return at the end of July to discuss his future role and bid farewell. "Will I continue as a coach after all? No, it is irreversible! If they need me for something else, perhaps in scouting, that is something else. But football is no longer going to be a part of my life 24 hours a day," Broos told voetbalnieuws.be, as per Reuters.

"I have already had a conversation with the chairman of the South African Football Association. He would like to keep me, but in a different role, as an advisor or something like that. I will return at the end of July to say a final farewell. I am curious to see what he will propose to me," he added.

Broos had already announced before the tournament that he would retire from coaching. However, after South Africa's elimination by co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32 on June 28, the veteran coach reaffirmed his decision to step away from the dugout.

Broos spent five years in charge of South Africa, becoming the country's longest-serving head coach and guiding Bafana Bafana to their first FIFA World Cup qualification in 16 years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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