Spain secured their spot in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a tense 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Belgium at SoFi Stadium. However, much like the case has been in several matches this World Cup, the last-8 clash on Friday wasn't without controversy. The dramatic match triggered a debate over a potentially game-changing refereeing decision that left Belgian players and fans furious. During the game, Belgium loudly appealed for a penalty when the ball struck the arm of Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri inside the penalty box. English referee Michael Oliver waved play on, and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) chose not to intervene, sparking a massive debate across the football world.

The match was already a rollercoaster. Fabian Ruiz put Spain ahead in the 30th minute, but Charles De Ketelaere equalised for Belgium just 11 minutes later, keeping the scores level at half-time. In the 88th minute, Spain's Mikel Merino scored a dramatic late winner off the bench.

Yet, it was the unpunished handball by Rodri that became the main talking point. Many wondered why such an obvious touch of the arm was not given as a penalty, especially with VAR technology available to double-check the incident.

This is the most blatant HANDBALL ever by Rodri... yet no penalty for Belgium



But because it's Spain, not Argentina. There's no "FIFA this", "Messi that", "Ronaldo is back" pic.twitter.com/uemMyfpolU — A Moving_man (@n_obidike) July 10, 2026

What Rules Say

While the decision looked wrong to the naked eye, refereeing experts have explained that Michael Oliver actually got the call perfectly right according to the official rules of the game.

According to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) laws, an incident is not considered a handball offence if the ball was headed directly by Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte before it hit his teammate Rodri's arm. The rules explicitly state that if a ball travels directly onto a player's hand or arm from the head or body of a teammate, it cannot be penalised.

Since Laporte headed the ball from such close range, it suddenly changed direction. Rodri had absolutely no time to react or move his arm out of the way. The officials deemed that Rodri's arm was in a completely natural position for the way he was moving his body, meaning he was not trying to make himself artificially bigger to block the ball.

While it is a heartbreaking exit for Belgium, the officials strictly followed the rulebook, proving that not every handball in the box equals a penalty.

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