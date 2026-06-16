Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is a highly anticipated one, with some of the tournament's finalists set to be in action. The day begins with runners-up France taking on Senegal in a Group I clash. Kylian Mbappe; will once again be in focus for the French side, who head into the match as clear favourites. Iraq will then open their Group I campaign against Erling Haaland's Norway. However, the biggest and most-awaited clash of the day will see Argentina take on Algeria in a Group J encounter. All eyes will be on veteran Lionel Messi, who is on the cusp of earning his 200th international cap.

Here's a look at the Day 6 schedule of the FIFA World Cup 2026:

France vs Senegal - Group I - 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday (3 PM, Tuesday - Local Time)

Kylian Mbappe-led France will start their bid for the third FIFA World Cup star on their shirt as they take on Senegal at New Jersey on Wednesday. Senegal made it to the round of 16 during the last 2022 edition in Qatar and made it to the quarterfinals way back in the 2002 edition.

France head coach Didier Deschamps dismissed that the side is in a mood for revenge against Senegal, the very team which defeated them by a narrow 1-0 margin 24 years ago, setting the tone for France's shocking group stage exit in the 2002 edition.

Iraq vs Norway - Group I - 3:30 AM IST, Wednesday (6 PM, Tuesday - Local Time)

Simply getting to the finals was an enormous achievement for Iraq, who last graced the World Cup in 1986, but for coach Graham Arnold that is not enough. Iraq defeated Bolivia 2-1 in a play-off in March, the end of an interminable 21-match qualifying campaign where their prospects of reaching the finals were also seriously compromised by the war in neighbouring Iran.

"We've got to believe in ourselves and we've got to go out there and be brave to play," said Arnold, who led his native Australia to the last 16 in 2022. "Qualification is not enough. I want more," he added. "We've only got everything to win and not to lose.

Argentina vs Algeria - Group J - 6:30 AM IST, Wednesday (8 PM, Tuesday - Local Time)

Messi, who climbed the zenith of football by capturing the once-elusive FIFA World Cup title in the previous edition hosted by Qatar back in 2022, is once again the centre of attention and continues being a footballing heartthrob as the veteran aims to go back-to-back in what could be his last World Cup.

Messi missed out the friendly against Honduras on June 6, which the defending champions won by 2-0 easily, but was a substitute in their 3-0 win over Iceland last week, scoring from a penalty kick.

(With agency inputs)

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