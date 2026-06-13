FIFA World Cup 2026 Matchday 2 saw two hosts - USA and Canada - kick off their campaigns on a high. The USA, playing in front of a raucous Southern California crowd, made the most of a goal-fest against Paraguay in a Group D match. Folarin Balogun scored twice as the USA got off to a sparkling start with a 4-1 win over Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium.

Elsewhere, in Toronto, Canada drew 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Group B match. The goal by Cyle Larin was only the second scored by Canada in World Cup history after the team lost all three of its games at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and again four years ago in Qatar.

An unbeaten start for the hosts 👊#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4QzUcsDgCS — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 13, 2026

Group D: USA 4-1 Paraguay Highlights

Folarin Balogun scored twice in the Americans' historic three-goal first half as the U.S. opened its first home World Cup in 32 years with its biggest-ever win in the tournament, a dynamic 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday night.

Christian Pulisic had an assist in a stellar first-half playmaking performance for the Americans, who enthralled their Southern California fans with an aggressive attack while racing to a 3-0 halftime lead - the team's largest in any World Cup game.

Gio Reyna added another goal in the dying moments of second-half injury time, giving the Americans four goals in a World Cup match for the first time.

The U.S. scored only three goals combined in its four matches at the Qatar World Cup four years ago, and it had never scored more than three in a World Cup match. But the Americans looked transformed while playing in new coach Mauricio Pochettino's more creative system in front of a passionate, star-studded Los Angeles crowd of 70,492.

A winning start for 🇺🇸#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 13, 2026

Pulisic was replaced by Sebastian Berhalter at halftime for precautionary reasons after he was kicked in the back of his left calf and felt some subsequent tightness.

"Staying positive," Pulisic said. "I don't think it's anything."

Mauricio scored in the second half for Paraguay, but La Albirroja fell too far behind early in their first World Cup match in 16 years.

After the U.S. went ahead through an early own goal created by Pulisic's playmaking, Balogun scored in the 31st minute and again in the fifth minute of first-half injury time.

The New York-born, London-raised striker made his World Cup debut with the first multi-goal performance by a U.S. player in the tournament since 1930. Balogun chose to represent the U.S. three years ago instead of staying in the English system, where he likely would have struggled to make the Three Lions' squad. The 24-year-old Monaco forward has swiftly provided the top-level striker play historically lacking in U.S. teams.

Pulisic created the first two U.S. goals with exceptional runs down the left flank. In the seventh minute, the AC Milan star cleverly split two defenders and passed to Weston McKennie, whose centering touch hit Paraguay midfielder Damian Bobadilla's outstretched foot and went in, setting off pandemonium in the SoFi Stadium stands.

The Americans gradually intensified their attack around Pulisic's runs. Three minutes after an apparent goal from Balogun was ruled out for offside, Pulisic again surged down the left side and delivered a deflected pass to the trailing Balogun, who smashed it home.

With first-half injury time winding down, Malik Tillman weighted a long pass perfectly to a streaking Balogun, who created space before firing a brilliant shot into the far top corner.

Group B: Canada 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina HIghlights

Canada earned its first World Cup point in seven matches on football's biggest stage, and coach Jesse Marsch noted that the sea of red-clad, maple leaf-waving fans continuously chanting "Go Ca-na-da!" helped inspire the team.

A slow start and an early deficit turned into a rousing celebration once late substitute Cyle Larin scored in the 78th minute to secure a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday in Canada's tournament debut on home soil.

Playing in the shadow of Toronto's iconic CN Tower, and with hockey star Connor McDavid along with actors Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers in the stands, Larin converted Promise David's pass just two minutes after entering the game.

It all ends level! 🤝#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 12, 2026

It was an even sweeter moment for Larin, who usually starts but had to bide his time on the bench until late in the second half.

"It was an amazing feeling to score a goal on home soil, where I'm from, and celebrate with the fans in such an amazing atmosphere," said Larin, who plays for second-division English club Southampton and is from Toronto suburb Brampton.

The goal was only the second scored by Canada in World Cup history after the team lost all three of its games at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and again four years ago in Qatar.

Injury replacement Jovo Lukic headed in a corner kick in the 21st minute for Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is making only its second World Cup appearance. The team previously played at the 2014 tournament in Brazil but failed to advance beyond the group stage.

Despite surrendering the lead, the small Balkan nation of about 3 million people continues to punch above its weight on the international stage, including eliminating four-time champion Italy in the European playoffs.

With AP inputs

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