Day 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will mark the final set of group stage fixtures. The action begins with Harry Kane's England facing Panama in a Group L clash. England will aim to seal their place in the Round of 32 as group winners when they take on an already-eliminated Panama at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Simultaneously, Croatia will face Ghana in the other Group L fixture. Later in the day, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will be in action against Colombia in a Group K encounter, while Lionel Messi's Argentina will square off against Jordan in a Group J match.

Panama vs England, Group L, 2:30 AM (IST)

Thomas Tuchel's side were unable to build on their opening win over Croatia after being held by a disciplined Ghana outfit. England enjoyed plenty of possession but struggled to find a breakthrough against a well-organised defence, exposing areas they will hope to improve before the knockout stages.

Panama, meanwhile, have little more than pride to play for after suffering back-to-back defeats. However, their performances have been more encouraging than the results suggest. Under Thomas Christiansen, they have developed into a far more competitive side and have shown plenty of attacking intent, despite failing to convert their chances.

Croatia vs Ghana, Group L, 2:30 AM (IST)

After beginning their campaign with a defeat to England, Croatia responded in ideal fashion by edging Panama 1-0. The victory revived Zlatko Dalics side's hopes, and another three points would guarantee their place in the knockout rounds. Even a draw could prove sufficient, depending on results elsewhere.

Ghana, meanwhile, have quietly put themselves in an excellent position. Carlos Queiroz's men have collected four points from their opening two matches without conceding a goal, relying on defensive discipline rather than attacking flair. Their compact setup frustrated England before they secured a narrow win over Panama, leaving qualification almost within their grasp.

Colombia vs Portugal, Group K, 5 AM (IST)

Colombia enter the contest in pole position after victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo secured their passage to the Round of 32. Lorenzo's side need only a point to finish first, giving them a slight advantage heading into the decisive encounter.

Portugal, however, have no margin for error. A frustrating draw against DR Congo in their opening fixture means Roberto Martinez's men must claim all three points to leapfrog Colombia at the summit. Their emphatic 5-0 triumph over Uzbekistan restored confidence, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge in a dominant attacking display.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, Group K, 5 AM (IST)

Victory over already-eliminated Uzbekistan in Atlanta on Saturday will secure qualification for the knockout stages as at least one of the best third-placed sides. Desabre's side stunned Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal with a 1-1 draw in their first World Cup game for 52 years before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

Algeria vs Austria, Group J, 7:30 AM (IST)

Ralf Rangnick insisted his team will try to beat Algeria, brushing aside any comparisons with the "Disgrace of Gijon" at the 1982 World Cup. When the game kicks off in Kansas City late on Saturday -- one of the final two group fixtures -- both teams will know exactly what they need to do to qualify for the last 32.

Austria, in second place, and Algeria both have three points, behind leaders and defending champions Argentina.

Jordan vs Argentina, Group J, 7:30 AM (IST)

Lionel Messi, the top scorer in World Cup history, will not start when defending tournament champion and Group J winner Argentina plays Jordan on Saturday night in its last match before the knockout stage. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said Friday, two days after Messi's 39th birthday, that the team's captain will begin the match on the bench, but also indicated through an interpreter that he "will come in a little bit later.

(With agency inputs)

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