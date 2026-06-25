FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15, Today's Schedule: Big teams like Germany, Netherlands and USA will be in action on the 15th day of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Germany and USA have already made it to the knockout round from Group E and Group D, respectively. Both sides have registered two wins in as many matches to progress to the next stage. On the other hand, the Netherlands will aim to beat Tunisia and comfortably secure a Round of 32 spot for themselves. From two matches played, Oranje have one win and one draw.

Curacao vs Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) - Group E - 1:30 AM IST

Ivory Coast has a chance to make history in its fourth World Cup.

With a win already under their belt, the Elephants can clinch a spot in the knockout round for the first time with a win over Curacao in Philadelphia.

Ecuador vs Germany - Group E - 1:30 AM IST

Thursday will be the second day with six matches, including Germany looking to win its third straight game, Ivory Coast aiming to make the knockout stage for the first time, and Ecuador needing a win to escape the group stage.

Ecuador arrived at the World Cup on a 19-game winning streak.

They could face an early exit if they cannot find a way to beat Germany in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tunisia vs Netherlands - Group F - 4:30 AM IST

The Netherlands take on Tunisia as they fight against Japan for the top spot in Group F on Thursday night. On the other hand, Tunisia, who have lost both matches played so far, will aim to punch above their weight and hand a shocking result to Oranje.

Japan vs Sweden - Group F - 4:30 AM IST

Japan face Sweden in their final group game as they compete against the Netherlands for the top position in the table. However, both teams -- Japan and the Netherlands -- have said they want no updates on each other as their games progress.

Turkiye (Turkey) vs USA - Group D - 7:30 AM IST

The United States return to the pitch for their final World Cup group-stage game with some decisions to make. The Americans have already won Group D to lock up a spot in the knockout stage and will face winless Turkey in Inglewood, California, on Thursday. Christian Pulisic returned to training after missing a 2-0 win over Australia, but coach Mauricio Pochettino has to decide how much to use his star player in a game that is meaningless in the standings, with the knockout stage right around the corner.

Paraguay vs Australia - Group D - 7:30 AM IST

There is plenty at stake in the final Group D match between Australia and Paraguay.

Australia will clinch second place in the group and a spot in the knockout round with either a win or a draw. Paraguay clinches second place with a win and is almost assured advancement as a third-placed team with a draw. The situation will be more tenuous with a loss for either team, with goal difference likely deciding their fate.

(With agency inputs)

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