FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11, Today's Schedule: Big teams like Spain and Belgium will be in action on the 11th day of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Both sides will aim for a victory in their group matches after playing out a draw in their campaign openers. It is worth noting that all the eight teams that play on the day opened with a draw. The four draws last Monday were the most in a single day at the men's World Cup since 1958. That means Group G and Group H are wide open going into their second day of play.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia - Group H - Sunday, 9:30 PM IST

Lamine Yamal is the big talking point again for Spain ahead of its game against Saudi Arabia. Coach Luis de la Fuente was inundated with questions about his star forward and how much of a role he would play after recovering from a hamstring injury. Yamal was a second-half substitute in Spain's draw against Cape Verde, and De la Fuente would not confirm if the 18-year-old winger would start against Saudi Arabia.

European champion Spain are one of the World Cup favorites, but they have not advanced beyond the round of 16 since winning the tournament in 2010.

Belgium vs Iran - Group G - Monday, 12:30 AM IST

Belgium's Jeremy Doku will not play against Iran because of an illness. The Manchester City winger has been ruled out for the match at SoFi Stadium. The speedy Doku started Belgium's World Cup opener and played into the 86th minute of its draw with Egypt. Doku reportedly left a practice session early due to breathing issues during the week before the opening match.

Belgium are 10th in FIFA's world rankings, but they need a strong result against Iran to stay on track to win their group. The Red Devils finish group-stage play against New Zealand.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde - Group H - Monday, 3:30 AM IST

Uruguay will take on Cape Verde in a crucial FIFA World Cup Group H encounter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, with Marcelo Bielsa's team eager to secure their first victory of the tournament and strengthen their chances of advancing to the knockout rounds.

After being held to a draw by Saudi Arabia in their opening match, Uruguay know that three points are vital. Another slip-up could leave them needing a positive result against tournament heavyweights Spain in their final group-stage fixture, a scenario they would prefer to avoid.

New Zealand vs Egypt - Group G - Monday, 6:30 AM IST

New Zealand play Egypt in another Group G game in Vancouver, British Columbia. After playing out draw in their respective campaign openers, both sides will aim for a win.

(With agency inputs)

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