The FIFA World Cup 2026 moves to Day 10, which will witness teams like Germany, Netherlands and Japan in action. A total of four matches will be taking place on the day. Netherlands vs Sweden Group F clash will start the proceedings, before Germany face Ivory Coast in a pivotal Group E encounter next. Ecuador then face Curacao, with both teams searching for their first victory, before Japan take on Tunisia, eyeing their first win of the edition in the Group F. Notably, Japan played out a terrific draw in their campaign opener against the Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Sweden - Group F - Saturday, 10:30 PM (IST)

The Netherlands entered the tournament as Group F favourites and were close to securing the three points and getting a good start, but their chances were ruined by Japan's Daichi Kamada, who netted a header in the 88th minute to help the Asian side draw the match 2-2.

On the other side, Sweden sit atop Group F after a stunning 5-1 opening win over Tunisia. Three points here would all but confirm Sweden's progression and leave the Netherlands in a precarious position, needing a win against Tunisia.

Germany vs Ivory Coast - Group E - Sunday, 1:30 AM (IST)

Germany head into the contest after delivering the tournament's most emphatic performance to date. Julian Nagelsmann's men brushed aside World Cup newcomers Curacao 7-1 in Houston, recovering instantly after conceding an unexpected equaliser. Kai Havertz led the charge with two goals, while Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav also found the net.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, had to work considerably harder for their opening three points. Emerse Fae's side edged Ecuador 1-0 in a tense contest where fortune favoured the Elephants, with their opponents striking the frame of the goal on three occasions. Just as the game appeared destined for a draw, substitute Amad Diallo produced a decisive late strike in the 90th minute to seal victory.

Ecuador vs Curacao - Group E - Sunday, 5:30 AM (IST)

Ecuador were unbeaten in 19 consecutive matches when it arrived at the World Cup, and it looked as if Sebastian Beccacece's team was going to keep that streak going until Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to deal La Tricolor an opening loss.

Now, with powerful Germany awaiting next week to conclude Group E play, Ecuador face what could amount to a must-win match with Curacao at Arrowhead Stadium if they want to advance to the knockout stage.

Tunisia vs Japan - Group F - Sunday, 9:30 AM (IST)

Japan had high expectations coming into this World Cup and delivered a solid performance in its opener, rallying for a draw against the Netherlands. Now, the Japanese will try to keep that momentum against Tunisia, which lost to Sweden in its opener.

Tunisia fired coach Sabri Lamouchi after the 5-1 loss and appointed Herve Renard. The Frenchman is an experienced coach who specialises in leading national teams across Africa and the Arabic-speaking world. He has won the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia and Ivory Coast.

(With agency inputs)

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