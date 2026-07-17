The preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 have begun, with Argentina taking on Spain in the title-decider in New York on Sunday. With the match marking the culmination of the first-ever 48-team World Cup, FIFA has planned a closing ceremony that would see some of the biggest starts from the world of entertainment set the platform before Lionel Messi's defending champions go up against Rodri's reigning European champions.

An all-star line-up featuring Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed will light up the pre-match show, alongside a special appearance by Tom Cruise. The star-studded event brings together some of the world's biggest entertainment and music icons for an unforgettable celebration before kick-off.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem.

"Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," said Heimo Schirgi, the Chief Operating Officer of FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA World Cup Final Half-Time Show:

In a never-before-seen initiative, the FIFA World Cup 2026 final is set to have a half-time show, which could last for up to 25 minutes. The show has been organised to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The initiative aims to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and footballing opportunities for children worldwide.

Taking place on Sunday, 19 July at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the landmark performance will be co-headlined by global superstars Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and BTS. Curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, the show will be aired live to millions of fans around the globe.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Time:

The closing ceremony begins at 23:00 IST, 90 minutes before kick-off at 00:30 IST (the following day).

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