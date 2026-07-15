After over a month of top action, three teams remain in contention for the title - Spain, Argentina and England. Spain beat France in the first semi-final, while Argentina face England in the second semi-final. The final will be played at the New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. The final will see global superstars such as Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed perform in the closing ceremony. The half-time break in Sunday's World Cup final will see a Super Bowl-style show, headlined by Madonna, Shakira and K-pop boy band BTS. While half-time breaks generally last 15 minutes, with the scheduled programme in between, the half-time break might last between 20 and 25 minutes, according to reports in the BBC and Sky Sports.

The laws of the game, governed by IFAB (the International Football Association Board), state that players are entitled to a half-time break "not exceeding 15 minutes". In that sense, this is a break from the traditional law.

According to the BBC, "Half-time of last year's Club World Cup final, also organised by FIFA and held in New Jersey, lasted a total of 24 minutes due to a performance featuring Coldplay, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Tems and Emmanuel Kelly."

As the largest sporting event in history reaches its conclusion at the New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, the ceremony will celebrate the 48 teams' unforgettable journey across the three host countries and 16 host cities, FIFA said in a statement.

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. One of the world's most celebrated performers, Hudson's powerful performance will set the stage for football's biggest match and the most anticipated moment of the tournament.

Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the closing ceremony will celebrate the passion, emotion and global spirit that have defined the 23rd FIFA World Cup, a game-changing event featuring 48 teams that has shattered records and inspired a new generation of girls and boys around the world to dream.

"Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of FIFA World Cup 2026.

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