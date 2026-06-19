Tori Penso, Brooke Mayo, and Kathryn Nesbitt made FIFA World Cup history during the Group A match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta on Thursday. The fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was officiated by the first all-American, all-female refereeing crew in a men's World Cup match. Overall, this is only the second time that an all-female on-field team has officiated a men's World Cup game, after the landmark game by French referee Stephanie Frappart and her team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Accompanied by assistant referees Mayo and Nesbitt, Penso became only the second woman to officiate a men's FIFA World Cup match. For Penso, this marked the culmination of a journey that began on humble fields in California.

Meanwhile, South Africa fought back from a goal deficit to hold Czechia to a 1-1 draw in a Group A clash at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, scoring their first point of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Teboho Mokoena's 83rd-minute penalty cancelled out Michal Sadilek's early opener as South Africa and Czechia shared the points at the Atlanta Stadium, the result leaving both sides on one point from two matches.

Czechia coach Miroslav Koubek had called for a "fast start" from his side after they lost their opener to South Korea, and his men responded and scored the opener with the match in the sixth minute of the match. Adam Hlozek crossed from the right, and Alexandr Sojka's canny, first-time touch released Sadilek, who lashed it past Ronwen Williams.

Sadilek's goal was the fastest in this World Cup after five minutes and eight seconds. Felix Nmecha took eight seconds longer to net for Germany against Curacao.

The two sides created many chances but could not find another goal as they went for the breather with Czechia leading 1-0.

(With AP Inputs)

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