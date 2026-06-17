Iraq striker Aymen Hussein had to face a delay on the way to his first FIFA World Cup. Earlier this month, it wasn't clear whether Hussein would be able to compete in the tournament after he and another member of the team's traveling party were detained for several hours coming through U.S. customs in Chicago. His journey to the top level of world football, however, took a much longer time. Hussein, 30, grew up in the shadow of war.

Born in 1996 in Al-Safra, in the Al-Hawija district in north-central Iraq, Hussein grew up in a humble family. According to Khaleej Times, in 2008, Hussein was 12 when his father, an Iraqi army soldier, was shot dead by Al-Qaeda. The bullet struck his heart.

"He went to buy some materials for our new, under-construction house. A few hours later, we received a call saying, 'Your father has been killed and his body is in the hospital'," he said.

"We didn't believe it at first. But then we went to the hospital to find my father's dead body lying there. It was a disaster for all of us."

A few years later, reports Al Jazeera, his brother was kidnapped and is still missing. "I decided to quit playing football to take care of my family, but my mother refused," Hussein said in an interview. "She asked me to continue playing."

He kept his dream alive and went on to make his professional debut in 2013 with Dohuk.

On Wednesday (IST), Hussein scored the second World Cup goal in his country's history during Iraq's 4-1 loss to Norway.

Hussein also had a late own goal, but Iraq coach Graham Arnold took only positives out of his star's effort.

"I'd rather remember his performance and the way he's played," Arnold said. "He's had quite a few injuries during the season. For him to get through 90 minutes ... he's the type of player that's very difficult to control in the box. I'm very proud of him."

Norway took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute with a sliding goal by Erling Haaland. Nine minutes later, Hussein energized a sizable contingent of white-clad Iraqi fans amid a sea of Norwegian red at Gillette Stadium.

Amir Alammari corralled a ball on the baseline halfway between the left corner and the goal and fired a cross. It eluded Norway's defenders, allowing Hussein to punch a clean header that bounced under the hand of diving goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Iraq is playing in its second World Cup and first in 40 years.

Hussein appeared deflated as he shook hands with Norway's players afterward, but his teammates were proud of the lift - however momentary - his goal provided to a team that came in as a heavy underdog.

"It's a proud moment for him," defender Hussein Ali said. "But, of course, given the end result, it's hard to celebrate a goal like that. But we're on to the next game."

Setting aside Hussein's difficulties in customs, Arnold, who guided Australia at the 2022 World Cup, said the team's experience leading up to Tuesday's match has been positive.

"FIFA, even the U.S. - it's not about politics, it's about football," he said. "The way we've been treated has been first class."

Arnold said his team's effort Tuesday bodes well heading into Monday's match against France in Philadelphia.

"I was very proud of the first 65-70 minutes," Arnold said. "A couple of mistakes - players at this type of level will always punish you. So we need to learn lessons from these mistakes.

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