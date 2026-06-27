A heartwarming clip has gone viral on social media where a father used a football board to guide his visually impaired son through Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal against Uzbekistan in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match. Portugal beat Uzbekistan 5-0, with Ronaldo scoring a stunning brace to silence his critics. The Portugal captain opened the scoring with a poacher's finish at the near post after a low driven cross from Joao Cancelo. The 41-year-old added another in the first half, side-footing the ball into the bottom corner from a narrow angle following a through ball from Bruno Fernandes.

In the viral video, the visually impaired kid's happiness knew no bounds as he burst into joy after his father guided him through the entire buildup that led to Ronaldo's goal.

Against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo once again proved why he remains one of football's most enduring icons, delivering a performance for the ages at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 41-year-old Portuguese captain scored twice in Portugal's commanding victory over Uzbekistan, achieving a feat no player has managed before -- becoming the first footballer in history to score in six different FIFA World Cups, spanning an incredible two decades from 2006 to 2026, according to a release.

The historic night brought more milestones. Ronaldo became the second-oldest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history and overtook Portuguese legend Eusebio to become Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

In a career defined by records, resilience and relentless ambition, Ronaldo once again showed that age is merely a number. As football's grandest stage welcomed him for a sixth World Cup, he responded in the only way he knows -- by making history.

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