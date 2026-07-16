Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed defending champions Argentina after they staged a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time), describing Lionel Messi-led La Albiceleste as "fast, fearless and full of class". The victory secured Argentina a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where they will take on Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time). England, meanwhile, saw their hopes of reaching a first FIFA World Cup final since 1966 come to a heartbreaking end following the narrow semi-final defeat.

Reacting to the result, Harbhajan took to X and praised Argentina's champion mentality, highlighting the team's outstanding second-half display while also acknowledging England's spirited performance in a thrilling contest.

"What a semifinal! Argentina showed how champions rise when it matters most--fast, fearless, and full of class. A brilliant second-half performance seals a place in the World Cup final. Credit to England for a terrific fight. Football at its finest," he wrote in his X post.

What a semifinal! Argentina showed How champions rise when it matters most-fast, fearless, and full of class. A brilliant second-half performance seals a place in the World Cup final. Credit to England for a terrific fight. Football at its finest. #WorldCup #Argentina... pic.twitter.com/I5Lv88eYqP — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 15, 2026

Argentina produced a stunning late comeback after trailing for much of the second half to book their place in the final. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating only a handful of clear-cut opportunities.

England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon converted Morgan Rogers' cross to give the Three Lions a crucial lead.

After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions created several opportunities, with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford producing a series of important saves to preserve his side's advantage. Alexis Mac Allister also came close to scoring after striking the post as Argentina continued to search for an equaliser.

Argentina's persistence paid off in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez found the back of the net after receiving a pass from captain Lionel Messi, bringing the defending champions level and setting up a dramatic finish.

The decisive moment arrived in stoppage time as Messi delivered a cross into the penalty area for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner to complete Argentina's comeback and send La Albiceleste into the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Despite England's late attempts to force extra time, Argentina held firm to seal a memorable victory. England will now take on France in the third-place playoff, while Argentina will face Spain in the title clash as they bid to retain the FIFA World Cup crown.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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