Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo remained optimistic after his side was held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, stating that the team must quickly shift focus to the next match. Taking to X, Ronaldo said, "It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game," reflecting a determined outlook despite the dropped points. Ronaldo endured another difficult night in Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, with the veteran striker struggling to make an impact throughout the contest.

Não era o arranque que queríamos, mas isto está longe de ter acabado. Cabeça levantada e foco no próximo jogo. pic.twitter.com/YoH3RQcz9z — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 17, 2026

Ronaldo finished the match with 25 touches, attempting three shots without hitting the target, and winning just one duel, underlining how effectively he was contained by the DR Congo defence, according to ESPN FC's X handle.

It was also one of the lowest involvement games of his World Cup career, marking the second-fewest touches he has ever recorded in a World Cup start, highlighting his limited influence in Portugal's attacking play.

The frustration adds to a growing concern over his form in major tournaments, as Ronaldo has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring in major competitions, an unwanted streak that continues despite his experience and status on the global stage.

Portugal, meanwhile, were held 1-1 after Yoane Wissa's equaliser cancelled out Joao Neves' early opener, as Roberto Martinez's side dropped points in their opening fixture.

Portugal made a bright start, taking the lead in the sixth minute when Pedro Neto delivered a pinpoint cross for João Neves, who powered a fine header into the far corner to score his fourth international goal.

However, after the early breakthrough, Portugal appeared to lose momentum, circulating possession without much urgency and creating only limited chances, while DR Congo threatened on the counter.

Their persistence was rewarded in first-half stoppage time when Wissa ghosted in unmarked to head home Arthur Masuaku's cross and bring the African side level.

Portugal briefly thought they had regained the lead early in the second half through an acrobatic João Cancelo effort, but it was ruled out for offside. DR Congo then came close, with Cedric Bakambu striking the post after outmuscling Bruno Fernandes in a warning sign for Portugal.

Late substitute Francisco Conceicão provided some spark for Portugal and created openings for Ronaldo, but the veteran striker was unable to convert as the Portuguese side continued to struggle in front of goal.

Despite late pressure, Portugal could not find a winner, as DR Congo held firm to claim a memorable point in their first World Cup appearance since 1974.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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