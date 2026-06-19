Canada's 6-0 thrashing of Qatar was marred by a horrific injury to Ismael Kone, who had to be carried off on a stretcher following a dreadful challenge from Qatar's Assim Madibo, who was sent off for the challenge. Speaking after the game, Canada coach Jesse Marsch admitted the shock caused by the injury, but insisted that Kone's broken leg will only serve to unite his players even more to claim the country's first-ever World Cup win. "It was right in front of us, and everyone could hear the bone snap," said Marsch, who was shown to be in tears minutes after the incident, as reported by Xinhua.

"Everybody's a little shaken by the whole experience because of the nature of the injury, and also because Ismael is a big part of the heart of our team. It will be a big loss for us," he added, explaining Kone was "at the hospital. He will prepare for surgery."

Kone waved to fans in Vancouver as he was carried off the pitch, and Marsch said it was "a statement about Ismael, but also this is an incredible team. I have been telling people for years about the character of this group."

"You can see the brotherhood; it is one of the first things I noticed when I took on this role, how close they are and how connected they are."

"You've got to see how everyone was crushed, but we had to find a way to stay focused. I said at the water break that he would want us to finish this game - and that is what the guys did," continued the Canadian boss, who added that Madibo had gone to the Canadian dressing room after the game to apologize for his tackle.

"I don't think he meant such a gruesome tackle; I don't fault him for that," he concluded.

Canada's win gives the joint host four points from its opening two matches, which should be enough to book a place in the last-32, but a win in the last game will ensure Canada wins its group, ensuring its last-32 game will be on home soil.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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