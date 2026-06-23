Erling Haaland has led Norway to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage, firing in two goals in each of their first two Group I games, against Iraq and Senegal. This has meant that Norway have secured knockout qualification even before having to face two-time World Cup winners France in their final group match. After Norway's 3-2 win against Senegal, Haaland came up with a rather blunt response when asked about the challenge of facing Kylian Mbappe's France in their last group game.

Amidst the euphoric celebrations in the Norway camp, Haaland said that he "did not care too much" about the France clash. He also said that France were likely to beat them and possibly win the whole World Cup.

"Honestly, I don't care too much. We're through, we've managed to get through, which is incredible. So, I couldn't care too much about that game now," Haaland said, in a post-match interview with Fox Sports.

"They (France) are probably going to win against us, they're probably going to win the whole tournament," Haaland added.

Erling Haaland was asked about Norway's Group I decider against Kylian Mbappe's France.



"I don't care much. They'll probably beat us and win the title." pic.twitter.com/tYuEEdPZhl — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) June 23, 2026

The video of Haaland's interview went viral, with several fans left stunned at his blunt response.

Crazy thing to say while still in the tournament https://t.co/CfEvywJyo7 — HIM (@ComedianMwirigi) June 23, 2026

Haaland making France underestimate the Vikings is a mind game whose consequence would soon tell on the French team https://t.co/bxQOKxXglH — €meka (@emekaway) June 23, 2026

I love how brutally honest Erling is in interviews https://t.co/cYBFLzXn72 — Kev (@Kevin56_mcfc) June 23, 2026

The upcoming clash between France and Norway is one of the headline fixtures of the group stage. It is a match that will decide who tops Group I, and could play a big role in the knockout paths of both nations.

While head-to-head will be the deciding factor, France hold the edge in case of a draw due to their superior goal difference.

The match is also highly anticipated due to the impending face off between arguably the two best goalscorers of the new generation, Mbappe and Haaland. While the two have met previously in club football, they're yet to play against each other in international football.

Both Mbappe and Haaland have enjoyed brilliant starts to the FIFA World Cup 2026, having scored four goals each so far. The duo are joint-second in the goalscoring charts of the tournament, one goal behind Argentina's Lionel Messi.

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