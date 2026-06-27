Erling Haaland has proven why he is considered one of the best strikers in world football, scoring four goals in his first two FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. The 25-year-old Norwegian goal-machine is also a physical brute, being 6'5" tall and one of the fastest and strongest players on the planet. To maintain his physical attributes, the Manchester City striker undergoes a diet and recovery process that few humans do, consuming nearly 6,000 calories per day. Interestingly, Haaland is also a fan of some Indian delicacies.

Haaland's 6,000-calorie diet

Erling Haaland has maintained his unique diet for a number of years. In a 2022 documentary titled 'Haaland: The Big Decision', the Norwegian star revealed that he consumes a diet filled with meat.

"I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important," Haaland had said in the documentary.

Steaks, eggs, fish, honey and milk form other parts of Haaland's diet, providing him the nutrition in order to remain one of the most physically-capable footballers in the world.

Haaland's preference for Indian food

While Haaland consumes a meat-heavy diet, it also includes some Indian food from time to time. In an interview with Premier League India, Haaland had revealed his love for certain Indian food items.

"I love Indian food, to be honest. I love the lamb chops and I love the butter chicken, those are my two favourites - and also the garlic naan," Haaland had said in the interview.

Haaland's sensational recovery process

The key to Haaland maintaining his physique despite such a heavy diet is his stellar recovery procedure. According to Men's Fitness magazine, Haaland has installed a GBP 50,000 (approx. Rs 62 lakh) cryochamber at his home in Cheshire, England.

Ice baths, red light therapy and daily physio are crucial components of Haaland's fitness and recovery.

The Manchester City striker also does not compromise on his rest, going to bed early and using blue light glasses to improve his sleep.

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