If you type Erling Haaland on Google Search Engine today, you'll get a little surprise. The Norwegian foward, who has lit up the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 with seven goals in five matches, has earned himself a special search result on Google, who have paid tribute to Haaland with a unique feature on their search engine. When you enter Haaland's name on Google, it not only displays the usual links, but also generates a pop-up that has seven characters dressed in traditional Norwegian costume rowing across the bottom of the screen.

The characters are accompanied by a drum sound that plays whenever the cursor moves across the screen.

This is so funny.



Google has gone all out for Erling Haaland and Norway's soccer WC team.



Type Erling Haaland into google search engine...and enjoy!



Ro! Ro! Ro! pic.twitter.com/crGr0GtnPX — OmegaFive (@OmegaFiveOG) July 8, 2026

Haaland also took to social media to inform fans about Google's special tribute to the star striker.

"One thing to do today... search my name on Google," Haaland captioned the post with a winking emoji.

One thing to do today... search my name on Google — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 9, 2026

Recently, Haaland surprised fans by releasing a remix of his old, viral rap song titled 'Kygo jo' with Norway DJ and music producer Kygo.

Before Haaland became a goal-scoring juggernaut known for his Bundesliga and Premier League exploits for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, the Norway striker enjoyed a short stint as a rapper with his fellow national team under-17 teammates Erik Botheim and Erik Tobias Sandberg, creating a collective named 'Flow Kingz'.

Back in 2016, when a teenage Haaland was representing a club named Bryne in Norway, the trio released a song title 'Kygo jo'.

Now, with Norway making their FIFA World Cup entry after 28 years and Haaland having smashed seven goals in his side's run so far, the song has found its way on social media's viral charts and has 8.9 million views on YouTube.

(With ANI Inputs)

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