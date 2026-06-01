England vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Harry Kane is on the verge of a sensational record as England face Ghana in a highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash in Boston. After wins in their respective opening games, both England and Ghana are aiming to seal their spot in the knockout stage with another victory. England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, began their World Cup campaign with a convincing 4-2 win over Croatia. They will bank on the likes of Kane and Jude Bellingham to fire them to victory again. On the other hand, Ghana sealed a narrow 1-0 win in their first game against Panama, and face a significantly tougher challenge today. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
England vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Boston Stadium:
England vs Ghana LIVE: Big record awaits Kane
Harry Kane currently has 10 World Cup goals - the joint-most by an England player along with Gary Lineker. However, the star forward will have the chance to claim the record for himself during the game against Ghana.
England vs Ghana LIVE: Gordon over Rashford
One interesting choice was to keep Anthony Gordon in the starting XI and not go for Marcus Rashford. Rashford was quite impressive in the previous match and even scored a goal. However, Tuchel has decided to stick with the same strike force for this match.
England vs Ghana LIVE: 2 changes for England
Thomas Tuchel has made two changes to England's starting lineup from the previous game. Both changes are in defence. Left-back Nico O'Reilly has been benched, with Djed Spence starting in his place. Marc Guehi returns at centre-back, replacing John Stones.
England vs Ghana LIVE: Will Harry Kane step up again?
Harry Kane began the FIFA World Cup 2026 in style, smashing in two goals in England's opener against Croatia. All eyes will be on him again, as England take on Ghana today. With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo all scoring two goals each this gameweek, can Kane follow suit?
England vs Ghana LIVE: Ghana starting XI
Benjamin Asare (GK) | Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah | Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwasi Sibo | Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew (C), Antoine Semenyo
— Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 23, 2026
Our starting XI for tonight's clash against England. #BlackStars | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PYtmHTDFhp
England vs Ghana LIVE: England starting XI
England XI vs Ghana: Jordan Pickford (GK) | Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence | Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice | Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon | Harry Kane (C)
The #ThreeLions make two changes for our game against Ghana pic.twitter.com/pNOtNzOxIo— England (@England) June 23, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: England vs Ghana!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana. The match is about to get underway shortly. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates.