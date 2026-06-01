England vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Harry Kane is on the verge of a sensational record as England face Ghana in a highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash in Boston. After wins in their respective opening games, both England and Ghana are aiming to seal their spot in the knockout stage with another victory. England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, began their World Cup campaign with a convincing 4-2 win over Croatia. They will bank on the likes of Kane and Jude Bellingham to fire them to victory again. On the other hand, Ghana sealed a narrow 1-0 win in their first game against Panama, and face a significantly tougher challenge today. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

England vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Boston Stadium: