Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has questioned England's credentials to end their 60-year World Cup drought, despite the Three Lions' extra-time victory over Norway in the quarter-finals. It was a stellar performance from Jude Bellingham, as the Real Madrid midfielder netted another brace, following his two goals against Mexico in a 3-2 win in the previous round. Bellingham took his tally of goals at this World Cup to six, drawing level with star striker Harry Kane, in addition to providing an assist.

Speaking after the match, Deeney-who never played a game for England despite scoring over 200 professional goals-labelled the team's performance far from convincing. He added that Thomas Tuchel's side has looked "pretty average" without Bellingham's input.

"We are very very average. I'm sorry. We won. Job done. Thank you very much. Norway, row your boat, off you pop, let's deal with some real stuff now. But, that was not a convincing performance. If we're being totally honest, we get the job done. All the comments are going to be 'Ah! England won! It's coming home, all of that.' But nothing about that was convincing. We get into extra time and thankfully, we've got Jude Bellingham, again. That special something that, guy willing to take a risk," Deeney said on CBS Sports.

Bellingham equalised for England on the stroke of half-time after Andreas Schjeldrup had stunned England with a brilliant strike in the 36th minute.

After helping England force extra time, Bellingham once again found himself in the right place at the right time, latching onto a rebound after Norway's keeper, Orjan Nyland, spilled a shot from substitute Morgan Rogers.

Bellingham even earned praise from his former club teammate and Norway superstar Erling Haaland, who highlighted his influence in the England team.

"Bellingham is one of the very best in the world".

"He is a midfielder yet he does everything on the pitch."

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