England manager Thomas Tuchel said the Three Lions can banish memories of World Cup pain at the Estadio Azteca by rising to the challenge of eliminating Mexico on Sunday. Forty years ago in Mexico City, Diego Maradona defeated England in the World Cup quarter-finals in a match that is still remembered for the Argentine great's "hand of God" goal, when he punched the ball into the net. This time England must beat one of the co-hosts in the last 16 to keep their quest for a first major tournament in 60 years alive.

The match is also Mexico's biggest for decades as they aim to reach the last eight of a World Cup for the first time since 1986.

"It just catches you straight away once you get in here and see the excitement and see the emotions. I felt straight away that this will be a proper World Cup match for tomorrow," Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference.

"We knew it before. We are in an iconic place, an iconic stadium."

But German coach Tuchel said there was no sense of seeking "revenge" at the historic stadium, which has played host to two World Cup finals.

"This is painful. It still hurts, but we are not here for revenge," he added, referring to the defeat to Argentina four decades ago.

"It's the same stadium. It's not the same opponent. It doesn't make sense. We are here to write our own chapters."

Early arrival

On top of facing a fervent home support, England also have to cope with adjusting to altitude of over 2,240 metres (7,350 feet) above sea level.

Tuchel's side flew in on Friday, one day earlier than normal, to try and adapt.

But the former Chelsea boss is wary of a fast start from Mexico, who have won all four of their World Cup games so far without conceding a goal.

"The players felt it in the first minutes of the training session, the longer it went they could cope with it better," added Tuchel on the altitude.

"We are here one day before to experience it at least.

"I don't think it is a coincidence Mexico starts their home matches very strong, front-footed. I think the opening 15 to 20 minutes will be the toughest."

Despite his vast experience at the top level of European club football and major international tournaments, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said the circumstances surrounding Sunday's clash presented the biggest challenge he has ever faced.

"I don't think this game compares with any game that I have been involved in to be honest," said the 36-year-old.

"Yes, I have played a lot of different games in the Champions League, but in the World Cup, in Mexico, against Mexico, I don't think anything compares with that.

"That's why it's such a good game to be involved in. I think everybody is just excited and really looking forward to the game and the challenge."

Tuchel confirmed that Reece James will not be fit to start, posing him another headache at right-back.

The decision not to name a specialist deputy for the Chelsea defender has been heavily criticised after he suffered a hamstring strain.

Centre-back Jarell Quansah started the 2-0 win over Panama at right-back and is available again after an ankle injury, while Djed Spence struggled in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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