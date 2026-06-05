Switzerland striker Breel Embolo received a visa Thursday and is headed to the World Cup, following a two-day delay in the authorization of his travel to the United States. “We have just been informed that Breel Embolo's visa has been approved,” the Swiss soccer federation said in a statement about the case that involved a criminal conviction for an incident in 2018. “He will therefore be able to travel to the United States tomorrow, Friday,” the federation said. “He is expected to join the team on Friday evening (local U.S. time).”

The Switzerland squad based in San Diego has a warmup game Saturday against Australia and starts its World Cup program one week later playing Qatar in Santa Clara.

Embolo was denied boarding of the team's flight Tuesday from Zurich to Los Angeles because his authorization to travel was blocked by U.S. authorities who wanted to verify that the incident was non-violent.

He had been prosecuted after a verbal altercation in Basel city center. The verdict was finalized, after an appeal, only in April.

The 29-year-old Embolo is going to his third World Cup as Switzerland's first-choice striker.

Switzerland is favored in Group B that includes playing Bosnia-Herzegovina in Inglewood, California then tournament co-host Canada in Vancouver on June 24.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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