Egypt vs Iran Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt take on Iran in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match at Seattle Stadium in Washington on Saturday (IST). It is a must-win game for both sides. Egypt currently top the group table with four points, while Iran sit right below them with two points. The team that wins on Saturday will comfortably cruise to the Round of 32, while the losing side will have to be dependent on the result of the match between Belgium and New Zealand. (MATCH CENTRE)
Here are the Live scores and Updates of Egypt vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match:
Egypt vs Iran LIVE: Iran team booed
Iran team faced some booing from Seattle crowd ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup match against Egypt. This match is an important one for both the teams as a victory will take them straight into the Round of 32.
Egypt vs Iran LIVE: Time for national anthems
Players of both teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The crucial FIFA World Cup 2026, Group G match between Egypt and Iran shall begin shortly.
Egypt vs Iran LIVE: Egypt all but through
Egypt have four points and are almost certain to qualify for the Round of 32. A draw will be enough for them to at least finish second. They could even stay on top of the group with one point, unless Belgium beat New Zealand by two or more goals. If Egypt lose, they could drop to second or third, but they still have a strong chance of going through.
Egypt vs Iran LIVE: Egypt's Starting XI
Egypt XI: Shobeir (goalkeeper); Hany, Abdelmonem, Rabia, El Fotouh; Lasheen, Ashour; Ziko, Saber, Trezeguet; Salah.
Egypt vs Iran LIVE: Iran's Starting XI
Iran XI: Beiranvand (goalkeeper); Rezaeian, Kanani, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi; Ghoddos, Ghorbani, Ezatolahi, Mohebi; Taremi
Egypt vs Iran LIVE: 'Pride Match' row
The perimeter of Seattle's World Cup stadium was dotted with rainbows on Friday, ahead of a match between teams representing two of the most repressive countries for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. It was just a coincidence that the city's “Pride Match” ended up as a high-stakes matchup between Iran and Egypt — with advancement from Group G still up in the air — and the move has come with plenty of pushback from both countries. But Seattle officials and the football community say this distinctive pairing is an opportunity to showcase the city's inclusivity as well as the common ground that can be found at the World Cup.