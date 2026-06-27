 Egypt vs Iran Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Booed By Seattle Crowd Ahead Of Egypt Match | Football News
Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
FIFA World Cup 11 Jun 26 to 19 Jul 26
Story ProgressBack to home

Egypt vs Iran Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt take on Iran in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match at Seattle Stadium in Washington on Saturday (IST). It is a must-win game for both sides. Egypt currently top the group table with four points, while Iran sit right below them with two points. The team that wins on Saturday will comfortably cruise to the Round of 32, while the losing side will have to be dependent on the result of the match between Belgium and New Zealand. (MATCH CENTRE)

Here are the Live scores and Updates of Egypt vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match:

Jun 27, 2026 08:30 (IST)
Share

Egypt vs Iran LIVE: Iran team booed

Iran team faced some booing from Seattle crowd ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup match against Egypt. This match is an important one for both the teams as a victory will take them straight into the Round of 32. 

Jun 27, 2026 08:25 (IST)
Share

Egypt vs Iran LIVE: Time for national anthems

Players of both teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The crucial FIFA World Cup 2026, Group G match between Egypt and Iran shall begin shortly. 

Jun 27, 2026 08:19 (IST)
Share

Egypt vs Iran LIVE: Egypt all but through

Egypt have four points and are almost certain to qualify for the Round of 32. A draw will be enough for them to at least finish second. They could even stay on top of the group with one point, unless Belgium beat New Zealand by two or more goals. If Egypt lose, they could drop to second or third, but they still have a strong chance of going through.

Jun 27, 2026 08:02 (IST)
Share

Egypt vs Iran LIVE: Egypt's Starting XI

Egypt XI: Shobeir (goalkeeper); Hany, Abdelmonem, Rabia, El Fotouh; Lasheen, Ashour; Ziko, Saber, Trezeguet; Salah.

Jun 27, 2026 08:02 (IST)
Share

Egypt vs Iran LIVE: Iran's Starting XI

Iran XI: Beiranvand (goalkeeper); Rezaeian, Kanani, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi; Ghoddos, Ghorbani, Ezatolahi, Mohebi; Taremi

Jun 27, 2026 08:00 (IST)
Share

Egypt vs Iran LIVE: 'Pride Match' row

The perimeter of Seattle's World Cup stadium was dotted with rainbows on Friday, ahead of a match between teams representing two of the most repressive countries for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. It was just a coincidence that the city's “Pride Match” ended up as a high-stakes matchup between Iran and Egypt — with advancement from Group G still up in the air — and the move has come with plenty of pushback from both countries. But Seattle officials and the football community say this distinctive pairing is an opportunity to showcase the city's inclusivity as well as the common ground that can be found at the World Cup.

Jun 27, 2026 07:56 (IST)
Share

Egypt vs Iran LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group G match between Egypt and Iran, straight from the Seattle Stadium. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

See New Posts

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash

Topics mentioned in this article
Football Egypt Egypt IR Iran IR Iran 2026 FIFA World Cup Egypt vs IR Iran, Match 65 Salah Taremi
Get the Latest Cricket, Football Updates, Check FIFA World Cup 2026, Womens T20 World Cup 2026, News FIFA World Cup Schedule , and Women's T20 World Cup Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.