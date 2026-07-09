The Egypt Football Association on Wednesday announced the extension of national men's side head coach Hossam Hassan's contract after a solid outing in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The Mohamed Salah-led side, playing only their fourth World Cup and their first one since 2018, secured a round of 16 finish. They bowed out of the tournament after almost shocking the entire football world, leading Argentina 2-0 in the pre-quarterfinals before the defending champions exposed the gulf of big-match experience and class with a three-goal comeback within 13 minutes to snatch the win and the quarterfinal spot from the jaws of defeat.

Speaking in a statement as quoted by Reuters, EFA said, "EFA President Hany Abo Rida announced that the association's board had approved the renewal of contracts for Egypt national team head coach Hossam Hassan and team director Ibrahim Hassan."

The 59-year-old was roped in as Egypt coach way back in February 2024, and his first major accomplishment was a semifinal finish in the 2025 AFCON (African Cup of Nations). Hossam had also earlier admitted to working with the team without a national contract to his name since February this year.

Egypt bagged their first World Cup victory under Hassan with a 3-1 win over New Zealand in Group G. In the round of 32, they also beat Australia on penalties, registering their first-ever WC knockout match win. As per the local media, the new contract will reportedly run until 2030.

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