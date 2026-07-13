Egypt forward Mostafa Ziko has made a huge confession following his team's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 last week. Ziko was one of the top performers for The Pharaohs, registering two goals and an assist in five matches. The 29-year-old also scored Egypt's second goal against defending champions Argentina, who came from two goals down to beat the seven-time African champions 3-2. Ziko could've had a couple of goals on that night, but his earlier strike was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up.

Now, Ziko has made a big revelation regarding the match against Argentina, saying that he was unfazed by the presence of superstar Lionel Messi on the field.

The 29-year-old went on to claim that while Messi is arguably the greatest player of all time, he draws his primary inspiration from Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Messi is the greatest player in football, but after Cristiano, because I love Cristiano so much," said Ziko.

"I didn't even feel Messi's presence on the field," he added.

After the match against Argentina, Ziko alleged that the officiating was not fair throughout the match and his team faced "clear and obvious injustice". He also added that the "tournament is fixed".

Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Ziko said, "No fair, no fair, referee, no fair. Injustice, clear and obvious injustice. He is wasting the efforts of an entire country. From the start of the match, he was against us. It is not allowed for us to leave as 2-0 winners against Argentina. The tournament is fixed. God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs."

Ziko also apologised to the fans back home, saying, "We wanted to make them happy today. We couldn't do that. But I swear it was out of our hands. It is in the referee's hands. The tournament is fixed, it is obvious anyway."

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