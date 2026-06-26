Ecuador squeezed into the last 32 of the World Cup with an upset 2-1 victory over Germany on Thursday as Ivory Coast ended Curacao's fairytale campaign to seal their passage to the knockout rounds. A nailbiting Group E game between Ecuador and group winners Germany at the MetLife Stadium was settled 13 minutes from time, when Gonzalo Plata jabbed home the winning goal from close-range for the South Americans. Plata's winner came after Ecuador had recovered after Germany took the lead from a controversial Leroy Sane goal after two minutes before equalising through Nilson Angulo. The result means Ecuador finished Group E with four points, guaranteeing them a place in the last 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Germany had already been assured of winning the group after wins over Ivory Coast and Curacao.

Ivory Coast meanwhile sealed the runners-up spot in Group E after eliminating Curacao in Philadelphia, Nicolas Pepe scoring twice in a 2-0 victory. It is the first time that the west African nation have reached the knockout stage.

Curacao, the smallest country by population ever to play in the World Cup, depart the tournament with one point to finish bottom of the group.

The Group E games kicked off another packed slate of six games across the tournament on Thursday which will give more clarity to the shape of the knockout rounds.

The United States have already clinched top spot in Group D and will be looking to end their first round campaign with a victory over already-eliminated Turkey in Los Angeles.

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to rest a number of players saying it was "unnecessary to take a risk" with Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams and Folarin Balogun, who are facing suspension if they collect another yellow card.

The US have not reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup since 2002, but a strong start has raised hopes they could go on a deep run on home turf.

Australia and Paraguay square off in a battle for second place in Santa Clara. A draw would favour the Socceroos thanks to their better goal difference but would likely be enough to send Paraguay through too.

Group F remains wide open with the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden still able to finish first.

In Kansas City, the Dutch face a woeful Tunisia team that have suffered successive four-goal defeats and sacked their coach after the opening game.

Herve Renard was parachuted in after Sabri Lamouchi's dismissal in the wake of a 5-1 loss to Sweden but his arrival did nothing to change Tunisia's fortunes, as a 4-0 defeat by Japan knocked them out of the tournament.

Japan are level with the Netherlands on four points going into their clash with Sweden in Arlington. After beginning the World Cup with a bang, the Swedes were hammered 5-1 by the Dutch.

On Wednesday, Brazil clinched first place in Group C with a 3-0 win over Scotland in Miami, where Neymar made his first international appearance since October 2023.

Scotland face an anxious wait to see if they scrape through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Co-hosts Mexico sailed into the last 32 with a 3-0 defeat of the Czech Republic in an ebullient Estadio Azteca to wrap up a perfect Group A record.

The biggest surprise was South Africa's qualification for the first time in their history as they pulled off a shock 1-0 win against South Korea to grab second place in Group A.

That set off late night celebrations in South Africa, with fans singing and honking vuvuzelas from 5:00 am, when the match finished.

"There were fireworks outside and the celebration went on for more than an hour after the game," Soweto resident Nandi Ntini, who was woken up by the din, told AFP.

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