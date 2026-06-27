The United States men's national team will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a historic Round of 32 match at FIFA World Cup 2026. While USA are the hosts of the tournament, Bosnia have reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in history. However, an incident related to the match has caught the attention of football fans worldwide. An American reporter has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, where she admits that she does not know where Bosnia is, nor does she want to know.

"Team USA will play Bosnia. One thing about Bosnia - I could not point out where it is on the map. I don't know the first thing about Bosnia, and I don't want to know!" said the American reporter, in the viral video.

WATCH:

The reporter was brutally criticised on social media with several fans pointing out why it was wrong to say in such a manner.

"One thing about Bosnia.

I could not point out where it is on the map.



I don't know the first thing about Bosnia and I don't wanna know."



You don't have to know but shouldn't you as a journalist want to find out? I don't know...professional norms, editorial standards and all... https://t.co/SymnrldmEo — Amina Agovic-Argillander, Ph.D. (@aagovic) June 27, 2026

The ignorance and hubris some people are displaying towards our opponents is really disappointing. https://t.co/GQ8oQuxjmt — 11 Yanks (@11Yanks) June 27, 2026

incredible level of ignorance https://t.co/jCGRYu38gy — robyn (@robyn_emz) June 27, 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Race To Round of 32

Going into the final day of group play at the World Cup, there are essentially eight teams vying for four spots in the round of 32.

Tournament co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico have all advanced, along with France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Norway and others.

The U.S. will face Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday in Santa Clara, California, while Canada heads to Southern California to face South Africa on Sunday. Other marquee matchups are set, including Morocco versus the Netherlands, Japan versus Brazil and Norway versus Ivory Coast.

Third place in a group is no guarantee of advancing. The eight best third-place teams get in with ties broken by goal differential and goals scored, if necessary.

Teams with four points — a win, a draw and a loss — almost certainly will make the round of 32. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Sweden, Ecuador and Paraguay have already advanced that way.

With AP inputs

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