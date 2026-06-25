Curacao boss Dick Advocaat said the World Cup debutants have proved they belong on football's biggest stage as they prepare to face Ivory Coast on Thursday with a place in the last 32 at stake. Goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero in Kansas City on Saturday, making 15 saves as the tiny Caribbean island held Ecuador to a shock 0-0 draw. That followed a chastening 7-1 opening defeat against Group E winners Germany in Curacao's first-ever World Cup match.

Curacao are bottom of the group, level with Ecuador on a single point, and two behind Ivory Coast. The top two teams go through to the next round automatically.

Veteran Dutch coach Advocaat said at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that the draw against Ecuador proved his team could make life difficult for top teams.

"It proved we could also hold our own against very strong opponents," said the 78-year-old. "That was a match that could have gone either way.

"A draw was actually, in my view, a fair reflection of the balance between the teams even though they did have a few more chances.

"But we also managed to make things difficult for the opponent."

A bullish Advocaat said his team, featuring 25 Dutch-born players, would take the game to the fancied Ivory Coast side in Philadelphia.

"This will probably be the first match in which we are the favourites," he joked. "It's going to be a tough game.

"We've already shown against Ecuador what we can do -- that we don't just defend, but also pick the right moments to attack. And we're going to do that again tomorrow.

Tahith Chong, the only member of the squad born on Curacao, said celebrations on the island following the Ecuador draw had been long and loud.

"I think all the boys have seen footage... the island definitely didn't sleep that night," he said.

And he brushed aside any thoughts that the success would mean less to the Dutch-born players.

"I'm a bit tired of hearing that every time," said the Sheffield United player, referring to the make-up of the squad.

"I always see 25 other guys as my brothers," he said. "We want to achieve something beautiful together as a group."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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