From the time Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria in a FIFA World Cup match, all eyes were on a Group K match that was to happen between Portugal and DR Congo hours later. One man was at the centre of attention - Cristiano Ronaldo. Throughout their career, the two football greats have always been judged against one another. Now, with Messi starting with a hat-trick, how would Cristiano Ronaldo respond? Ronaldo finished the match with 25 touches, attempting three shots without hitting the target, and winning just one duel, underlining how effectively he was contained by the DR Congo defence, according to ESPN FC's X handle.

It was also one of the lowest-involvement games of his World Cup career, marking the second-fewest touches he has ever recorded in a World Cup start, highlighting his limited influence in Portugal's attacking play.

Former England player Jay Bothroyd, who has played for clubs like Stoke City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers, had a word of advice after the performance.

"I have to be honest. I think if Ronaldo is a team player, I think he should step down and understand that he has to be a player that comes off the bench as an impact player," former England player Jay Bothroyd said on Sky Sports.

He added that Ronaldo would never come in as a substitute. "No, I don't think he is, and that's my point. I look at Ronaldo and, you know, the Ronaldo faithful are going to hate me today. But it looks like it's all about him. Yeah. You know, and he's always chasing Messi all the time," he added.

Bothroyd went on to say that Ronaldo is becoming a 'hindrance' for his team at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"He's never going to be Messi, but what he has done for his career, he's made the absolute most out of his career in terms of the way he's taken care of himself, the way he evolved his game from being a left winger to being a striker. And, yeah, there was a time when you would say he's one of the best strikers in the world.

"But right now, he's becoming more of a hindrance for Portugal than a help, and I think that's where Martinez is going wrong. I think Martinez has to make a BIG decision. You know, he spoke there after the game about, you know, he's one of the best goalscorers in the world, but if he doesn't score, he doesn't do anything else."

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