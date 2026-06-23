The legend of Cristiano Ronaldo lives on. He is now the only man on the planet to have scored in six different FIFA World Cups - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and now 2026. Ronaldo could not leave an impact in Portugal's first match draw against DR Congo, hours after Lionel Messi had struck a hat-trick against Algeria. The pressure-cooker situation hit the roof when, on Monday, Messi went on to become the FIFA World Cup's highest-ever scorer when he netted a brace against Austria.

Ronaldo responded to the chatter only the way he could. The 41-year-old Ronaldo made history when Joao Cancelo crossed the ball to him and he shot with his right-foot to make it 1-0. He ran toward the bench and out came the 'siu' celebration. He again scored in the 39th minute.

Ronaldo and Argentina captain Lionel Messi are the only men in history to play in six World Cup tournaments this year. Ronaldo's scoring streak started on his debut in 2006, and he also netted goals in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

While he shares the record for most tournaments with Messi, he stands alone in scoring a goal in each edition after Messi failed to score at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ronaldo's goal Monday gave him nine goals in the tournament. Messi has 18 after a hat trick in Argentina's opener against Algeria and two more goals Monday against Austria that made him the all-time leading scorer in tournament history.

Tuesday's game was the 230th of Ronaldo's international career, which is the most in history.

This is likely to be the final World Cup for Ronaldo, who won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 and the Champions League five times with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

No player has scored more international goals than Cristiano Ronaldo (144); however, his failure to score in the 1-1 draw against DR Congo extended his goal drought to 10 matches since his last goal at a major tournament, since a 3-2 win over Ghana in Portugal's opening game of the 2022 World Cup.

Portugal entered the match seeking their first win of the tournament after being held to a draw by DR Congo in their opener, while Uzbekistan were looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to the Colombian national football team.

With agency inputs

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