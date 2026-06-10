India's only association with the FIFA World Cup dates back to 1950. The team qualified but never travelled to Brazil. More than seven decades later, India is still waiting for its World Cup debut. What has changed dramatically is the scale of football's following in the country. The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in Mexico City on June 11, with hosts Mexico (World No. 14) facing South Africa (World No. 60) in the opening match. While India is absent from the tournament, Indian fans will once again be among its most engaged audiences. Transfermarkt India search trends and social media data show that a handful of stars continue to dominate attention.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Al Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo remains football's biggest global brand. Across platforms, his following has crossed one billion, including 665 million followers on Instagram.

The Portugal captain has scored 143 goals in 227 international appearances. At 41, he heads into what is expected to be his final World Cup still chasing the one trophy missing from his career.

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)

Messi's popularity in India was on full display when he visited the country last year for the first time in 14 years.

The Argentina captain has more than 622 million followers across social media and 506 million on Instagram. He has scored 116 goals in 198 matches for his country and arrives as the defending World Cup-winning captain after leading Argentina to the title in Qatar in 2022.

Kylian Mbappe (France, Real Madrid)

Mbappe's profile has continued to grow since lifting the World Cup in 2018.

The France forward has around 155 million followers across social media, including 131 million on Instagram. After taking France to the 2022 World Cup final, he remains one of the tournament's biggest attractions.

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

At 18, Lamine Yamal is already one of football's most talked-about players.

The Barcelona winger was part of Spain's Euro 2024-winning side and has scored six goals in 25 appearances for the national team. His social media following has already crossed 83 million.

Neymar (Brazil, Santos)

A calf injury is expected to keep Neymar out of Brazil's opening two matches.

That has done little to reduce his popularity. Neymar remains among the most searched footballers in India and has more than 380 million followers across social media. For Brazilian fans, the expectation remains the same: deliver a sixth World Cup title.

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Erling Haaland's numbers speak for themselves: 55 goals in 50 matches for Norway and 112 goals in 132 games for Manchester City.

The 25-year-old striker has become one of the sport's biggest stars and has more than 53 million followers across social media. India's large Manchester City fan base has only added to his popularity.

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

England's hopes rest heavily on Jude Bellingham, already one of the most influential midfielders in world football at 22.

He has scored six goals in 47 matches for England and 34 in 87 appearances for Real Madrid. His social media following has crossed 41 million.

Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand)

Sarpreet Singh is among the players with Indian roots featuring at the World Cup.

Born in Auckland to a family with roots in Jalandhar, he has scored three goals in 24 appearances for New Zealand. One of those goals came in Mumbai against Kenya in 2018.

Nishan Velupillay (Australia, Melbourne Victory)

Melbourne-born Nishan Velupillay, whose family traces its roots to Tamil Nadu, has become a regular in Australia's attack.

The winger has scored three goals in seven matches for the Socceroos and earned his World Cup spot with key goals during qualifying.

Tahsin Mohammed Jamsheed (Qatar, Al Duhail)

Tahsin Mohammed Jamsheed's family roots are in Kerala, where his father played football for the University of Calicut.

The 19-year-old winger has made three appearances for Qatar and is regarded as one of the country's most promising young players.

Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo, Nantes)

French-born Samuel Moutoussamy, who has Tamil roots, will represent DR Congo at the World Cup.

The defensive midfielder has played 57 international matches and continues to feature for French club Nantes.

India may not have a team at the World Cup, but it will have no shortage of favourites. From Ronaldo and Messi to players with Indian roots spread across different squads, millions of Indian fans will have plenty to follow over the next month.

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