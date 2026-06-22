Portugal winger Francisco Conceicao insisted on Sunday his team-mates felt no pressure to pass to Cristiano Ronaldo following scrutiny of the veteran superstar's role in their lacklustre World Cup opener. Critics have questioned whether the 41-year-old Ronaldo's lack of mobility is having a negative effect on Portugal's chances in the wake of a pedestrian 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo. But Conceicao on Sunday there was no was question of players feeling obliged to pass to Ronaldo if other team-mates were in better attacking positions.

"We don't feel the need to pass him the ball," Conceicao said. "I pass it to whoever I think is in the best position and unmarked."

Conceicao said Ronaldo is seen as "just another member of the squad" which needed "every individual for the collective to function".

"Cristiano is an example because of his career and the hunger he still possesses at 41 years of age... An example of leadership and the goals he scores," the Juventus player said during a press conference.

"There is no one like him when it comes to scoring goals... He is here to help, just like any other player."

Portugal play Uzbekistan in their second Group K match in Houston on Tuesday, desperately looking for three points to get their campaign up and running.

"No one takes it harder than we do. We felt firsthand that we didn't do our job in the best possible way," Conceicao said.

"If things don't go well, there will be more pressure and more criticism. We want to show our quality and win the next match."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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