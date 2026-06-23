Lionel Messi became the all-time top scorer in FIFA World Cup history when he opened the scoring for Argentina in their Group J match against Austria on Monday. Messi went on to score a brace against Ralf Rangnick's side, but a major controversy has emerged over his opening goal, which took him past Germany's Miroslav Klose in the tournament's all-time scoring charts. Even the legendary Peter Schmeichel slammed the refereeing team, suggesting that Messi's opener should have been chalked off by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Argentina secured a 2-0 victory against Austria in their second group-stage match, held at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With two consecutive wins, Argentina (6 points) qualified for the Round of 32, rendering their final group match against Jordan inconsequential in terms of qualification. However, many feel that Austria were hard done by due to a refereeing error on Messi's first goal.

Speaking on US broadcaster Fox Sports, former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said: "I don't think that goal should have stood. Think about how they get the penalty, this is a kick from behind through Xaver Schlager.

"This is a free kick, Mac Allister has kicked the player down. That should have been a free-kick. Var should have taken that back. That is a clear and obvious mistake by the referee. And for that I feel a little bit frustrated."

Even Peter Schmeichel says that Lionel Messis goal shouldn't have stood.



Legends are also clocking it pic.twitter.com/zDwvDvmw1Z — America Vison (@Americavision7) June 22, 2026

This is not the first time in the ongoing World Cup that controversy has erupted over referees allegedly 'favouring' Messi. In Argentina's opening group game against Algeria, Messi evaded a potential sending-off after his studs-up challenge on Algerian defender Aissa Mandi in the 30th minute went unpenalised.

Following that match, the Algerian Football Federation lodged a formal complaint regarding the officiating. "The complaint primarily concerns Messi's challenge, which, in everyone's opinion, deserved a red card," an official told AFP.

"There were also two elbow incidents... both of which warranted dismissals. We are not saying that the Argentine team was not strong, but we cannot remain silent in the face of injustice," the official was quoted as saying. "There were three incidents that were crystal clear, and VAR did not intervene."

FIFA is yet to issue a clarification regarding the controversy surrounding Messi's opening goal against Austria.

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