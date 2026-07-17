Premier League side Chelsea were forced to delete a social media post which showed Enzo Fernandez celebrating his goal for Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal clash against England. Fernandez's goal was the equaliser for Argentina after Anthony Gordon's opener for England and the defending champions went on to win the match thanks to a late goal by Lautaro Martinez. Chelsea's social media post featuring the Argentine midfielder did not go down well with the English fans as they criticised the Premier League team for praising the Argentine during the match and the post was soon deleted.

Meanwhile, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni opened up about the pure ecstasy of reaching another World Cup final and stated that his squad never ceases to amaze him and it is difficult to explain how unique his team is.

La Albiceleste, following another comeback to rival their Round of 16 recovery against Egypt, can now look forward to their seventh World Cup final, and stand a step away from retaining their world crown.

“I'm speechless, speechless. What a joy for our country, for our people," he said after the final whistle. "The other day I said that this squad never ceases to amaze me. And after this it's very difficult to get people to understand what these players are capable of. It's incredible. We're unique, really, and that's not arrogance - it comes from the heart. We're unique. These fans helped us win the match today, so I'm grateful.”

Later, at the press conference, the coach spoke specifically about how the match unfolded, “To be honest, the team plays best when it's under pressure. And when we're under pressure and the opposition hesitates just a little, that's when we smell blood and go all the way. You feel as though there's a vacuum cleaner in the goal pulling you towards it.

“From the moment they scored, it was a display that sums up everything we want from football. Football isn't just about tactics, strategy and playing beautifully. Football is everything that was encapsulated in those 40 minutes. And when we made it 2–1, we had to dig in, and we did that right until the end too. It's a demonstration of everything we're taught about what football is when we're little.”

(WIth agency inputs)

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