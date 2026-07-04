There were goals, drama and Lionel Messi magic. But one of the most unforgettable moments from Argentina's pulsating 3-2 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 victory over Cape Verde happened away from the cameras. Cape Verde (Officially Cabo Verde) may have bowed out of the tournament, but the African underdogs won hearts around the world after pushing the defending champions to the limit in one of the most entertaining matches of the World Cup so far. At the centre of that incredible effort was veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose string of spectacular saves frustrated Argentina for long spells.

Photo Credit: AFP

Despite conceding three goals, Vozinha produced a fearless display, repeatedly denying Argentina's star-studded attack and keeping Cape Verde in the contest until the final whistle. His performance drew widespread praise from fans, with many praising him as one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

The admiration extended to Messi himself.

"I went up to Messi after the game. He hugged me and said, 'You are great. Your people should be proud of you.' That was incredible for me," Vozinha revealed while recalling the emotional meeting.

Photo Credit: AFP

For the Cape Verde captain, the words carried immense weight. "Hearing words like that from someone like Leo Messi means a lot to me. I thanked him and said, 'Thank you, Leo. You are the best,'" he said.

The memorable exchange did not end there. Vozinha asked the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner if they could swap shirts, and Messi happily obliged.

"I asked if we could swap shirts. Leo said he was going to give it to me in the tunnel after the interviews," he recalled.

Reflecting on the encounter, the goalkeeper admitted it is a moment he will cherish forever. "Moments like these remain engraved in your heart forever."

While Argentina marched into the Round of 16, Cape Verde left the World Cup with their heads held high. Their fearless performance against one of football's greatest teams earned admiration across the globe.

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