Cape Verde, which has become the biggest underdog story of the FIFA World Cup 2026, will face defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32 on Saturday (IST). However, their inspirational campaign, which has captured the imagination of many, has been rocked by rape allegations against Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes. The forward, who plays in Turkey, is being investigated by New Zealand police over an alleged rape in an Auckland hotel, according to NZ Herald.

"The complainant was working as a FIFA-mandated team support worker, a role defined and overseen by the sport's world governing body," the report stated.

Another news report by Globo, of Brazil, stated Mendes is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting the woman-a Brazilian-who worked as a translator with the team in New Zealand during a FIFA series tournament in March this year.

The publication stated that the woman alleged Mendes entered her room and sexually assaulted her. After the alleged incident, she underwent a sexual assault examination. The woman also reportedly informed three Cape Verde officials about the incident.

In a statement to USA TODAY, FIFA said it takes "any allegation of misconduct" seriously and was in contact with New Zealand authorities. "Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage," the statement said. The Cape Verde team did not respond to a request, the publication added.

Cape Verde completed an improbable run through the group stage with a third straight World Cup draw-a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Friday night-to advance in the tournament.

The small island nation off the western coast of Africa, which is making its debut on soccer's grandest stage, already held 2010 champions Spain to a 0-0 draw and then came from behind to get a 2-2 result against Uruguay.

Cape Verde's three points put the team in second place behind Spain, which beat Uruguay on Friday night and won the group.

Cape Verde will play reigning World Cup champions Argentina in Miami on July 3.

Drawing all three group matches doesn't guarantee advancement at major soccer tournaments, but several teams have done it in the past, including Wales in 1958, Ireland and the Netherlands in 1990, and Chile in 1998. New Zealand, however, also had three draws at the 2010 World Cup and was eliminated.

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