Canada's historic first World Cup victory was overshadowed by a gruesome injury to midfielder Ismael Kone. Kone injured his left leg when Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo tackled him from behind in the second half, sending the 24-year-old to the ground. Kone grimaced and players rushed to his aid, calling for help from the sidelines. Madibo was sent off for the tackle on Kone, who was protectively surrounded by his teammates while he was treated on the field before he was stretchered off.

“I saw his leg. I saw that something wasn't right,” Canada captain Stephen Eustaquio said. He was among one of the first players to reach Kone.

Kone was whisked to a local hospital were he was preparing for surgery while surrounded by family, Canada coach Jesse Marsch said.

Madibo's red card left Qatar to play with nine men, after teammate Homam Ahmed was sent off in the first half.

Fewer than 10 minutes later, Kone's replacement, Nathan Saliba, scored Canada's fourth goal in the 6-0 win and held up Kone's jersey in an emotional tribute.

Canada striker Jonathan David, who scored a hat trick, questioned the need for the tackle on Kone.

“If there's a play where you cannot win the ball, there's no point,” he said. “It's just to hurt people.”

The details of Koné's injury have not yet been disclosed. His lower left leg looked visibly broken in photos after the incident.

“We're going to miss (Kone),” Eustaquio said. “He has that X factor that our team really needs.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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